Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1115G4 or Ryzen 3 5425U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

Intel Core i3 1115G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
Intel Core i3 1115G4
AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

We compared two CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5425U (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 5425U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5425U and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 25 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
6310
Ryzen 3 5425U +54%
9733
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Barcelo
Model number i3-1115G4 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17-30x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 384 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 12 8
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1115G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5425U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 1135G7 or Core i3 1115G4
2. Core i5 10210U or Core i3 1115G4
3. Ryzen 3 5300U or Core i3 1115G4
4. Core i3 10110U or Core i3 1115G4
5. Pentium Gold 7505 or Core i3 1115G4
6. Ryzen 3 5300U or Ryzen 3 5425U
7. Ryzen 5 5625U or Ryzen 3 5425U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5425U or Intel Core i3 1115G4?
Promotion
EnglishРусский