Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
We compared two CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5425U (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 5425U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 25 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1373
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2526
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2709
Ryzen 3 5425U +3%
2798
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6310
Ryzen 3 5425U +54%
9733
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1233
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2547
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Barcelo
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17-30x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
