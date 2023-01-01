Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1115G4 or Ryzen 3 7330U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 7330U

Intel Core i3 1115G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 7330U
Intel Core i3 1115G4
AMD Ryzen 3 7330U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 7330U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 7330U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7330U and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1263 vs 1041 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7330U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2048 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +22%
1328
Ryzen 3 7330U
1093
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
3168
Ryzen 3 7330U +40%
4423
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
2679
Ryzen 3 7330U +14%
3064
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
6228
Ryzen 3 7330U +91%
11888
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +21%
1267
Ryzen 3 7330U
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
2559
Ryzen 3 7330U +46%
3740
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and AMD Ryzen 3 7330U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i3-1115G4 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 4
P-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.1 GHz 4.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 2 4
Total Threads 4 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17-30x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
TDP 12-28 W (configurable) 15 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 384 128
TMUs 24 8
ROPs 12 4
Execution Units 48 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1115G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 7330U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page AMD Ryzen 3 7330U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 3 5425U or AMD Ryzen 3 7330U
2. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U or AMD Ryzen 3 7330U
3. AMD Ryzen 5 7530U or AMD Ryzen 3 7330U
4. AMD Ryzen 3 7320U or AMD Ryzen 3 7330U
5. Intel Core i3 N305 or AMD Ryzen 3 7330U
6. AMD Ryzen 3 7320U or Intel Core i3 1115G4
7. Intel Core i5 1135G7 or Intel Core i3 1115G4
8. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U or Intel Core i3 1115G4
9. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Intel Core i3 1115G4
10. Intel Core i3 1215U or Intel Core i3 1115G4
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 7330U or Intel Core i3 1115G4?
Promotion
EnglishРусский