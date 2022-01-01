Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 28 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1233 vs 951 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +28%
1373
1071
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2526
Ryzen 5 3400G +91%
4823
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +14%
2709
2380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6310
Ryzen 5 3400G +49%
9380
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +29%
1233
955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2547
Ryzen 5 3400G +50%
3817
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Picasso
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17-30x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|704
|TMUs
|24
|44
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|11
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|8
