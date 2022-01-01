Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1115G4 or Ryzen 5 3400G: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

Intel Core i3 1115G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
Intel Core i3 1115G4
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

We compared two CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3400G and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 28 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1233 vs 951 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +28%
1373
Ryzen 5 3400G
1071
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
2526
Ryzen 5 3400G +91%
4823
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +14%
2709
Ryzen 5 3400G
2380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
6310
Ryzen 5 3400G +49%
9380
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
2547
Ryzen 5 3400G +50%
3817
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 July 7, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Picasso
Model number i3-1115G4 -
Socket BGA-1449 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17-30x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 12-28 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 11
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 384 704
TMUs 24 44
ROPs 12 8
Execution Units 48 11
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1115G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3400G
1.746 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 8

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Intel Core i3 1115G4?
