Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3450U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 9-months later
- 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1232 vs 786 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3450U – 28 vs 35 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More powerful Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics: 1.13 vs 0.84 TFLOPS
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1354
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2521
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +38%
2761
1998
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6428
Ryzen 5 3450U +8%
6953
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +56%
1218
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +5%
2558
2442
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 1, 2020
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17-30x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2