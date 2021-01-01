Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1208 vs 871 points
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 28 vs 35 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1655
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +31%
2720
2075
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6351
Ryzen 5 3550H +27%
8080
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +38%
1194
868
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2691
Ryzen 5 3550H +14%
3065
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
