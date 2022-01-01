Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 28 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +5%
1357
1294
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2515
Ryzen 5 3600 +275%
9434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +5%
2681
2552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6216
Ryzen 5 3600 +185%
17744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1251
1251
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2519
Ryzen 5 3600 +181%
7080
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Matisse
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17-30x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|384
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|12
|-
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
