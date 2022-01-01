Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1115G4 or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i3 1115G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Intel Core i3 1115G4
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 28 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
2515
Ryzen 5 3600 +275%
9434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
6216
Ryzen 5 3600 +185%
17744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
2519
Ryzen 5 3600 +181%
7080
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 July 7, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Matisse
Model number i3-1115G4 -
Socket BGA-1449 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G4 No

Performance

Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17-30x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz -
Shading Units 384 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 12 -
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1115G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3600
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 5500U and Core i3 1115G4
2. Core i5 1035G1 and Core i3 1115G4
3. Ryzen 3 5300U and Core i3 1115G4
4. Core i3 1125G4 and Core i3 1115G4
5. Core i3 1215U and Core i3 1115G4
6. Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 5 3600
7. Apple M1 and Ryzen 5 3600
8. Core i5 12400F and Ryzen 5 3600
9. Core i3 12100F and Ryzen 5 3600
10. Ryzen 5 5500 and Ryzen 5 3600

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i3 1115G4?
Promotion
EnglishРусский