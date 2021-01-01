Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1115G4 or Ryzen 5 4600U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600U

Intel Core i3 1115G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
Intel Core i3 1115G4
AMD Ryzen 5 4600U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600U and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1208 vs 1079 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +14%
2720
Ryzen 5 4600U
2380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
6351
Ryzen 5 4600U +116%
13690
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +11%
1194
Ryzen 5 4600U
1074
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
2691
Ryzen 5 4600U +73%
4664

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 2
Model number i3-1115G4 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 1135G7 and Core i3 1115G4
2. Core i5 10210U and Core i3 1115G4
3. Core i5 1035G1 and Core i3 1115G4
4. Core i3 1005G1 and Core i3 1115G4
5. Core i3 1125G4 and Core i3 1115G4
6. Core i7 1065G7 and Ryzen 5 4600U
7. Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 5 4600U
8. Core i5 1135G7 and Ryzen 5 4600U
9. Ryzen 7 4700U and Ryzen 5 4600U
10. Core i5 1035G7 and Ryzen 5 4600U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600U or Intel Core i3 1115G4?
EnglishРусский