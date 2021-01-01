Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1208 vs 1079 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2602
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +14%
2720
2380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6351
Ryzen 5 4600U +116%
13690
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +11%
1194
1074
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2691
Ryzen 5 4600U +73%
4664
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
