Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 28 vs 54 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Newer - released 5-months later
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 1233 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1373
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2526
Ryzen 5 5600H +297%
10040
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2709
Ryzen 5 5600H +11%
2994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6310
Ryzen 5 5600H +173%
17257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1233
Ryzen 5 5600H +11%
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2547
Ryzen 5 5600H +139%
6087
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17-30x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|12
|7
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3