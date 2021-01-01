Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1115G4 or Ryzen 5 5600U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

Intel Core i3 1115G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
Intel Core i3 1115G4
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600U and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.84 TFLOPS
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
2521
Ryzen 5 5600U +195%
7440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
2558
Ryzen 5 5600U +126%
5784

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 281 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 3
Model number i3-1115G4 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17-30x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 384 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 12 7
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1115G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600U +32%
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or Intel Core i3 1115G4?
