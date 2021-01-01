Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.84 TFLOPS
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1354
Ryzen 5 5600U +1%
1362
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2521
Ryzen 5 5600U +195%
7440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2761
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6428
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1218
Ryzen 5 5600U +9%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2558
Ryzen 5 5600U +126%
5784
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17-30x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|12
|7
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
