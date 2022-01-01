Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
We compared two CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 28 vs 65 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +9%
1373
1264
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2526
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +268%
9304
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +1%
2709
2683
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6310
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +161%
16497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +2%
1233
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2547
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +158%
6570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17-30x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|12
|7
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
