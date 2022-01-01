Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1115G4 or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

Intel Core i3 1115G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
Intel Core i3 1115G4
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

We compared two CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4650G and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 28 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 July 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 2
Model number i3-1115G4 -
Socket BGA-1449 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17-30x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 384 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 12 7
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1115G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1135G7 and i3 1115G4
2. Intel Core i5 10210U and i3 1115G4
3. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U and Intel Core i3 1115G4
4. Intel Core i3 10110U and i3 1115G4
5. Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Core i3 1115G4
6. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
7. Intel Core i5 10400 and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
9. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
10. AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G and Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G or Intel Core i3 1115G4?
Promotion
EnglishРусский