Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1115G4 or Ryzen 7 3750H: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

Intel Core i3 1115G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
Intel Core i3 1115G4
AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3750H and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1208 vs 853 points
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +28%
2720
Ryzen 7 3750H
2125
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
6351
Ryzen 7 3750H +30%
8243
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
2691
Ryzen 7 3750H +29%
3463

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 6, 2019
Launch price - 1100 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen+
Model number i3-1115G4 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 10

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 12-28 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 1115G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
2. Intel Core i3 1115G4 and i5 8250U
3. Intel Core i3 1115G4 and i5 1035G7
4. Intel Core i3 1115G4 and i3 10110U
5. Intel Core i3 1115G4 and Intel Core i3 1000NG4
6. AMD Ryzen 7 3750H and Intel Core i7 10750H
7. AMD Ryzen 7 3750H and Intel Core i7 1065G7
8. AMD Ryzen 7 3750H and Ryzen 7 4800H
9. AMD Ryzen 7 3750H and Intel Core i5 10300H
10. AMD Ryzen 7 3750H and Intel Core i5 1135G7

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Intel Core i3 1115G4?
EnglishРусский