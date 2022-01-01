Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1115G4 or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Intel Core i3 1115G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
Intel Core i3 1115G4
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 28 vs 54 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1432 vs 1233 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
2526
Ryzen 7 5800H +385%
12257
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
2709
Ryzen 7 5800H +15%
3110
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
6310
Ryzen 7 5800H +241%
21537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
1233
Ryzen 7 5800H +16%
1434
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
2547
Ryzen 7 5800H +187%
7309
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Cezanne
Model number i3-1115G4 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17-30x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 384 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 12 8
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1115G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i3 1115G4 or Ryzen 5 4500U
2. Core i3 1115G4 or Ryzen 5 5500U
3. Core i3 1115G4 or Core i5 1035G1
4. Core i3 1115G4 or Core i3 1125G4
5. Core i3 1115G4 or Core i3 1005G1
6. Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 5 5600H
7. Ryzen 7 5800H or M1 Pro
8. Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 9 5900HX
9. Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 7 5800HS
10. Ryzen 7 5800H or Core i5 11400H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i3 1115G4?
Promotion
EnglishРусский