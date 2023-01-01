Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1115G4 or Ryzen 7 5825U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

Intel Core i3 1115G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
Intel Core i3 1115G4
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5825U and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 10240 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1452 vs 1263 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
3113
Ryzen 7 5825U +213%
9736
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
2653
Ryzen 7 5825U +15%
3042
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
6141
Ryzen 7 5825U +200%
18422
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
1262
Ryzen 7 5825U +15%
1451
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
2518
Ryzen 7 5825U +174%
6905
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake -
Model number i3-1115G4 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 8
P-Threads 4 16
Base Frequency (P) 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 2 8
Total Threads 4 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17-30x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
TDP 12-28 W (configurable) 15 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 384 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 12 8
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1115G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5825U
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1135G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
2. Intel Core i7 1255U and AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 7 5825U
4. AMD Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 7 5825U
5. Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Core i3 1115G4
6. Intel Core i3 1215U and i3 1115G4
7. Intel Processor N100 and Core i3 1115G4
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Intel Core i3 1115G4
9. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U and Intel Core i3 1115G4
10. Intel Core i5 1135G7 and i3 1115G4
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5825U or Intel Core i3 1115G4?
Promotion
EnglishРусский