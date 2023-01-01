Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 10240 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1452 vs 1263 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1319
Ryzen 7 5825U +6%
1403
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3113
Ryzen 7 5825U +213%
9736
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2653
Ryzen 7 5825U +15%
3042
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6141
Ryzen 7 5825U +200%
18422
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1262
Ryzen 7 5825U +15%
1451
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2518
Ryzen 7 5825U +174%
6905
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|-
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|8
|P-Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|2
|8
|Total Threads
|4
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17-30x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|TDP
|12-28 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
