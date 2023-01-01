Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1115G4 or Ryzen 7 7730U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7730U

Intel Core i3 1115G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
Intel Core i3 1115G4
AMD Ryzen 7 7730U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7730U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7730U and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 10240 KB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1471 vs 1263 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Promotion

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
3141
Ryzen 7 7730U +225%
10215
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
1251
Ryzen 7 7730U +17%
1461
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
2519
Ryzen 7 7730U +193%
7370
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and AMD Ryzen 7 7730U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i3-1115G4 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 8
P-Threads 4 16
Base Frequency (P) 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 2 8
Total Threads 4 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17-30x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-28 W (configurable) 15 W
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 384 128
TMUs 24 8
ROPs 12 4
Execution Units 48 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1115G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7730U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4X-3733		 - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page AMD Ryzen 7 7730U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 1115G4 and i3 1215U
2. Intel Core i3 1115G4 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
3. Intel Core i3 1115G4 and AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
4. Intel Core i3 1115G4 and Pentium Gold 7505
5. Intel Core i3 1115G4 and i5 1235U
6. AMD Ryzen 7 7730U and Ryzen 7 5825U
7. AMD Ryzen 7 7730U and Ryzen 7 6800U​
8. AMD Ryzen 7 7730U and Intel Core i7 1365U
9. AMD Ryzen 7 7730U and Ryzen 5 7520U
10. AMD Ryzen 7 7730U and Ryzen 5 7530U
Compare other CPUs (540+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7730U or Intel Core i3 1115G4?
Promotion
EnglishРусский