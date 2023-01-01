Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7730U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 10240 KB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1471 vs 1263 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1320
Ryzen 7 7730U +8%
1432
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3141
Ryzen 7 7730U +225%
10215
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2668
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6189
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1251
Ryzen 7 7730U +17%
1461
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2519
Ryzen 7 7730U +193%
7370
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|8
|P-Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|2
|8
|Total Threads
|4
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17-30x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|12-28 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|128
|TMUs
|24
|8
|ROPs
|12
|4
|Execution Units
|48
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4X-3733
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7730U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
