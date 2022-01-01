Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- Has 6 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 14 vs 28 Watt
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1233 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1373
Apple M1 +11%
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2526
Apple M1 +209%
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2709
Apple M1 +40%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6310
Apple M1 +135%
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1233
Apple M1 +42%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2547
Apple M1 +292%
9984
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|17-30x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|1024
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|12
|32
|Execution Units
|48
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
Cast your vote
3 (37.5%)
5 (62.5%)
Total votes: 8