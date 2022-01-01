Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1115G4 or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs Apple M1

Intel Core i3 1115G4
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i3 1115G4
Apple M1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 50% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 14 vs 28 Watt
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1233 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
1373
Apple M1 +11%
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
2526
Apple M1 +209%
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
2709
Apple M1 +40%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
6310
Apple M1 +135%
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
1233
Apple M1 +42%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
2547
Apple M1 +292%
9984
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 2, 2020 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i3-1115G4 -
Socket BGA-1449 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G4 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 2 8
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 17-30x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 12-28 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 384 1024
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 12 32
Execution Units 48 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1115G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (37.5%)
5 (62.5%)
Total votes: 8

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Intel Core i3 1115G4
2. Intel Core i5 10210U vs Intel Core i3 1115G4
3. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U vs Intel Core i3 1115G4
4. Intel Core i3 10110U vs Intel Core i3 1115G4
5. Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Intel Core i3 1115G4
6. Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs Apple M1
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Apple M1
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Apple M1
9. Intel Core i7 12700H vs Apple M1
10. Intel Core i7 12700K vs Apple M1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i3 1115G4?
Promotion
EnglishРусский