We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6305 and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1232 vs 624 points
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +126%
2761
Celeron 6305
1222
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +188%
6428
Celeron 6305
2232
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +120%
2558
Celeron 6305
1165

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and Celeron 6305

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 September 1, 2020
Launch price 281 USD 107 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Tiger Lake
Model number i3-1115G4 6305
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G4 UHD Graphics Xe G4 48

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17-30x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 384 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 12 12
Execution Units 48 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1115G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Celeron 6305
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page Intel Celeron 6305 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron 6305 or Core i3 1115G4?
