Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs Celeron 6305
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
34
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
91
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
36
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1232 vs 624 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1354
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2521
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +126%
2761
1222
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +188%
6428
2232
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +96%
1218
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +120%
2558
1165
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|September 1, 2020
|Launch price
|281 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|6305
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17-30x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|12
|12
|Execution Units
|48
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|Intel Celeron 6305 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1