Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs Celeron J4025 VS Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Celeron J4025 We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 (laptop) against the 2.0 GHz Celeron J4025 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between J4025 and 1115G4 Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4 Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

2.6x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1233 vs 480 points

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Newer - released 10-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 2.9 GHz) Advantages of Intel Celeron J4025 Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 10 vs 28 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and Celeron J4025

General Vendor Intel Intel Released September 2, 2020 November 4, 2019 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Gemini Lake Refresh Model number i3-1115G4 J4025 Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1090 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G4 UHD Graphics 600 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 2 Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 2.9 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 17-30x 20x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 4MB (shared) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 12-28 W 10 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 600 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 200 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 700 MHz Shading Units 384 96 TMUs 24 12 ROPs 12 2 Execution Units 48 12 TGP 15 W 5 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i3 1115G4 0.84 TFLOPS Celeron J4025 0.14 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 Memory Size 64 GB 8 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page Intel Celeron J4025 official page PCI Express Version 4.0 2.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 6 Extended instructions - SSE4.2