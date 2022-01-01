Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1115G4 or Celeron J4025: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs Celeron J4025

Intel Core i3 1115G4
VS
Intel Celeron J4025
Intel Core i3 1115G4
Intel Celeron J4025

We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 (laptop) against the 2.0 GHz Celeron J4025 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J4025 and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 2.6x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1233 vs 480 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 2.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4025
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 10 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +119%
2709
Celeron J4025
1236
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +273%
6310
Celeron J4025
1693
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +155%
1233
Celeron J4025
484
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +185%
2547
Celeron J4025
893
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and Celeron J4025

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 November 4, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number i3-1115G4 J4025
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G4 UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 2.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17-30x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-28 W 10 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 600
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 700 MHz
Shading Units 384 96
TMUs 24 12
ROPs 12 2
Execution Units 48 12
TGP 15 W 5 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1115G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Celeron J4025
0.14 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page Intel Celeron J4025 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 6
Extended instructions - SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron J4025 or Core i3 1115G4?
