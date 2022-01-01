Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs Celeron J4025
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 (laptop) against the 2.0 GHz Celeron J4025 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 2.6x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1233 vs 480 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Newer - released 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 2.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4025
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 10 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1373
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2526
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +119%
2709
1236
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +273%
6310
1693
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +155%
1233
484
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +185%
2547
893
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|J4025
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17-30x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|700 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|96
|TMUs
|24
|12
|ROPs
|12
|2
|Execution Units
|48
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|Intel Celeron J4025 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|6
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1