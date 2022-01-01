Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs Celeron J4125
We compared two CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 2.0 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
- 2.7x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1222 vs 446 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Newer - released 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 10 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1355
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2515
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +132%
2709
1167
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +110%
6341
3023
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +174%
1218
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +71%
2447
1428
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|J4125
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|17-30x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|96
|TMUs
|24
|12
|ROPs
|12
|2
|Execution Units
|48
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|Intel Celeron J4125 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|6
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.2
