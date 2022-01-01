Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs Celeron N4000 VS Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Celeron N4000 We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between N4000 and 1115G4 Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4 Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.14 TFLOPS

2.9x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1222 vs 419 points

Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000 Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 6 vs 28 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and Celeron N4000

General Vendor Intel Intel Released September 2, 2020 December 11, 2017 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Gemini Lake Model number i3-1115G4 N4000 Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1090 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G4 UHD Graphics 600 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 2 Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz - Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 17-30x - Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 48K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 4MB (per core) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 12-28 W 6 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 600 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 200 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 650 MHz Shading Units 384 96 TMUs 24 12 ROPs 12 2 Execution Units 48 12 TGP 15 W 5 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i3 1115G4 +500% 0.84 TFLOPS Celeron N4000 0.14 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 Memory Size 64 GB 8 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page Intel Celeron N4000 official page PCI Express Version 4.0 2.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 6 Extended instructions - SSE4.2