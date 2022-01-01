Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs Celeron N4000
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
- 2.9x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1222 vs 419 points
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
- Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 6 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +213%
1355
433
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +254%
2515
711
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +168%
2709
1009
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +356%
6341
1392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +192%
1218
417
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +211%
2447
788
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|December 11, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|N4000
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|17-30x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|4MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|650 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|96
|TMUs
|24
|12
|ROPs
|12
|2
|Execution Units
|48
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|6
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.2
