Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs Celeron N4020
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4020. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
- 2.6x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1232 vs 470 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Newer - released 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
- Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 6 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +196%
1354
457
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +223%
2521
781
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +133%
2761
1186
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +297%
6428
1621
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +160%
1218
468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +201%
2558
851
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|November 4, 2019
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|N4020
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|17-30x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|96
|TMUs
|24
|12
|ROPs
|12
|2
|Execution Units
|48
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|6
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.2
