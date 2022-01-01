Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1115G4 or Celeron N4500: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs Celeron N4500

Intel Core i3 1115G4
VS
Intel Celeron N4500
Intel Core i3 1115G4
Intel Celeron N4500

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4500 and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.24 TFLOPS
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1222 vs 617 points
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
  • Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 6 vs 28 Watt
  • Newer - released 5-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +202%
1355
Celeron N4500
448
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +255%
2515
Celeron N4500
708
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +119%
2709
Celeron N4500
1235
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +247%
6341
Celeron N4500
1827
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +116%
2447
Celeron N4500
1135
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and Celeron N4500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 January 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Jasper Lake
Model number i3-1115G4 N4500
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G4 UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17-30x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 384 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 12 8
Execution Units 48 16
TGP 15 W 6 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1115G4 +250%
0.84 TFLOPS
Celeron N4500
0.24 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page Intel Celeron N4500 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 8

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i3 1115G4 and Ryzen 5 4500U
2. Core i3 1115G4 and Core i5 8250U
3. Core i3 1115G4 and Core i5 1035G7
4. Core i3 1115G4 and Ryzen 5 5500U
5. Core i3 1115G4 and Core i3 1125G4
6. Celeron N4500 and Ryzen 3 3200U
7. Celeron N4500 and Pentium Silver N5000
8. Celeron N4500 and Celeron J4125
9. Celeron N4500 and Pentium Silver N5030
10. Celeron N4500 and Celeron N5100

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4500 or Core i3 1115G4?
EnglishРусский