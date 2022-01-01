Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs Celeron N4500
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.24 TFLOPS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1222 vs 617 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 6 vs 28 Watt
- Newer - released 5-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +202%
1355
448
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +255%
2515
708
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +119%
2709
1235
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +247%
6341
1827
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +98%
1218
614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +116%
2447
1135
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|N4500
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17-30x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|6 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|8
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1