We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.0 GHz Celeron N5095 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N5095 and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1263 vs 644 points
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +122%
1357
Celeron N5095
612
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +15%
2515
Celeron N5095
2182
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +78%
2681
Celeron N5095
1509
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +55%
6216
Celeron N5095
4019
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +31%
2519
Celeron N5095
1920
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and Celeron N5095

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 January 1, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Jasper Lake
Model number i3-1115G4 N5095
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G4 UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17-30x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 384 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 12 8
Execution Units 48 16
TGP 15 W 6 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1115G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Celeron N5095
0.24 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page Intel Celeron N5095 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 8

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N5095 or Core i3 1115G4?
