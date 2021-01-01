Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 5-months later
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1208 vs 1029 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 9 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +33%
2753
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +42%
6436
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +19%
1227
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +33%
2730
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|i3-1000NG4
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
