Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4

Intel Core i3 1115G4
VS
Intel Core i3 1000NG4
Intel Core i3 1115G4
Intel Core i3 1000NG4

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1000NG4 and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1208 vs 1029 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
  • Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 9 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and Intel Core i3 1000NG4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 March 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Ice Lake Y
Model number i3-1115G4 i3-1000NG4
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1377
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1000NG4 or Intel Core i3 1115G4?
