Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs i3 10100F
We compared two CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100F (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 10100F – 28 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1285 vs 1072 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +12%
506
451
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
973
Core i3 10100F +136%
2300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +4%
2719
2623
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6385
Core i3 10100F +37%
8773
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +21%
1301
1079
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2419
Core i3 10100F +53%
3695
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|October 10, 2020
|Launch price
|281 USD
|79 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|i3-10100F
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17-30x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
