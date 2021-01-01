Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1115G4 or Core i3 10100T: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 3.0 GHz i3 10100T with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100T and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1285 vs 933 points
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i3 10100T – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100T
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and i3 10100T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 April 30, 2020
Launch price 281 USD 122 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Comet Lake
Model number i3-1115G4 i3-10100T
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17-30x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-28 W 25-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page Intel Core i3 10100T official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

