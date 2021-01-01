Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs i3 10100T
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 3.0 GHz i3 10100T with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1285 vs 933 points
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i3 10100T – 28 vs 35 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100T
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +25%
506
406
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
973
Core i3 10100T +103%
1977
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +14%
2719
2389
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6385
Core i3 10100T +18%
7531
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +39%
1301
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2419
Core i3 10100T +36%
3292
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|April 30, 2020
|Launch price
|281 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|i3-10100T
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17-30x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|25-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
