We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 against the 2.1 GHz i3 10110U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1208 vs 958 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 August 21, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Comet Lake
Model number i3-1115G4 i3-10110U
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 30x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.66 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page Intel Core i3 10110U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10110U or i3 1115G4?
