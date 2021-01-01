Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs i3 1110G4
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 1208 points
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2753
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6436
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1227
Core i3 1110G4 +8%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +21%
2730
2250
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|i3-1110G4
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2