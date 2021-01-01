Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1115G4 or Core i3 1110G4: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs i3 1110G4

Intel Core i3 1115G4
VS
Intel Core i3 1110G4
Intel Core i3 1115G4
Intel Core i3 1110G4

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1110G4 and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 1208 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and i3 1110G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i3-1115G4 i3-1110G4
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.5-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 7-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Core i3 10100 vs Core i3 1110G4
2. Core i5 1035G4 vs Core i3 1110G4
3. Intel Core i3 1000NG4 vs Core i3 1110G4
4. Core i5 1130G7 vs Core i3 1110G4
5. Core i3 1125G4 vs Core i3 1110G4
6. Core i5 1140G7 vs Core i3 1110G4
7. Core i5 1030G4 vs Core i3 1110G4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1110G4 or i3 1115G4?
EnglishРусский