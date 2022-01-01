Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1166 vs 845 points
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 25 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
831
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1956
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +38%
2510
1825
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +148%
9839
3972
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +37%
1156
843
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +144%
3831
1569
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-1125G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Radeon RX Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-20x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.94 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|192
|TMUs
|24
|12
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|3
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|8
