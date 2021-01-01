Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR4x-3733 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2551
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3867
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-1125G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
