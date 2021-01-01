Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1125G4 or Ryzen 3 5400U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

Intel Core i3 1125G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
Intel Core i3 1125G4
AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5400U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5400U and 1125G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
  • Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR4x-3733 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1100 vs 891 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 25 vs 28 Watt
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4
10258
Ryzen 3 5400U +19%
12219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1125G4 and AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2020 January 7, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Zen 3
Model number i3-1125G4 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier - 26x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Intel Core i3 1125G4
2. Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs Intel Core i3 1125G4
3. Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs Intel Core i3 1125G4
4. Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs Intel Core i3 1125G4
5. Intel Core i5 1145G7 vs Intel Core i3 1125G4
6. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5400U or Intel Core i3 1125G4?
EnglishРусский