Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5400U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR4x-3733 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1100 vs 891 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 25 vs 28 Watt
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2551
n/a
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10258
Ryzen 3 5400U +19%
12219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +23%
1088
886
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +6%
3867
3643
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|January 7, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i3-1125G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
