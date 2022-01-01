Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5425U VS Intel Core i3 1125G4 AMD Ryzen 3 5425U We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5425U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5425U and 1125G4 Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4 Newer PCI Express version – 4.0 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later

Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1315 vs 1166 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1125G4 and AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released September 1, 2020 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Barcelo Model number i3-1125G4 - Socket BGA-1449 FP6 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 2.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 4.1 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 9-20x 27x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power Transistors - 10.7 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 12-28 W 15 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1600 MHz Shading Units 384 384 TMUs 24 24 ROPs 12 8 Execution Units 48 - TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i3 1125G4 0.84 TFLOPS Ryzen 3 5425U n/a

Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16