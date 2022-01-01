Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3450U VS Intel Core i3 1125G4 AMD Ryzen 5 3450U We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3450U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3450U and 1125G4 Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4 Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1163 vs 775 points

Newer - released 8-months later

Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3450U – 28 vs 35 Watt

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers

6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1125G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 3450U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released September 1, 2020 January 1, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Zen+ Model number i3-1125G4 - Socket BGA-1449 FP5 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon Vega 8 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 9-20x 21x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm TDP 12-28 W 12-35 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon Vega 8 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 2400 MHz Shading Units 384 512 TMUs 24 32 ROPs 12 8 Execution Units 48 8 TGP 15 W 65 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i3 1125G4 0.84 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 3450U 1.13 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-2400 Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No - Misc Official site Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 12