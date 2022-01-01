Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1125G4 or Ryzen 5 3450U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3450U

Intel Core i3 1125G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
Intel Core i3 1125G4
AMD Ryzen 5 3450U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3450U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3450U and 1125G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1163 vs 775 points
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3450U – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +29%
2528
Ryzen 5 3450U
1965
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +46%
9970
Ryzen 5 3450U
6831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +56%
3861
Ryzen 5 3450U
2470
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1125G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 3450U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2020 January 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Zen+
Model number i3-1125G4 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-20x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 12-28 W 12-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 384 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 12 8
Execution Units 48 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1125G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3450U
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

