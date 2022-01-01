Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3450U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1163 vs 775 points
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3450U – 28 vs 35 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
893
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3195
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +29%
2528
1965
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +46%
9970
6831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +50%
1171
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +56%
3861
2470
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|January 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-1125G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-20x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
