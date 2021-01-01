Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1125G4 or Ryzen 5 3550H: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

Intel Core i3 1125G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
Intel Core i3 1125G4
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3550H and 1125G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1200 vs 858 points
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
  • More powerful Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics: 1.13 vs 0.84 TFLOPS

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +21%
2524
Ryzen 5 3550H
2079
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +16%
9204
Ryzen 5 3550H
7951
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +39%
4099
Ryzen 5 3550H
2951

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1125G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2020 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Zen+
Model number i3-1125G4 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-20x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 12-28 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 384 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 12 8
Execution Units 48 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1125G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3550H +35%
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3550H or Intel Core i3 1125G4?
