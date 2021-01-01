Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1200 vs 858 points
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 28 vs 35 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- More powerful Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics: 1.13 vs 0.84 TFLOPS
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
964
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +21%
2524
2079
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +16%
9204
7951
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +38%
1181
857
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +39%
4099
2951
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-1125G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-20x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
