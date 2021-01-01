Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR4x-3733 RAM
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3334
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +4%
2593
2496
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10465
Ryzen 5 4600H +44%
15038
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +8%
1110
1027
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3959
Ryzen 5 4600H +12%
4417
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-1125G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
