Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1125G4 or Ryzen 5 4600HS: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

Intel Core i3 1125G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
Intel Core i3 1125G4
AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600HS and 1125G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 28 vs 54 Watt
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4
9204
Ryzen 5 4600HS +59%
14626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1125G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2020 January 7, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Zen 2
Model number i3-1125G4 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-20x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 384 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 12 8
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1125G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4600HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1135G7 and i3 1125G4
2. Intel Core i5 10210U and i3 1125G4
3. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Intel Core i3 1125G4
4. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U and Intel Core i3 1125G4
5. Intel Core i3 1005G1 and i3 1125G4
6. Intel Core i7 10750H and AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
7. Intel Core i7 9750H and AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
8. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 5 4600HS
9. AMD Ryzen 7 4800U and Ryzen 5 4600HS
10. AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and Ryzen 5 4600HS

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS or Intel Core i3 1125G4?
EnglishРусский