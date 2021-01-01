Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR4x-3733 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2551
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1088
Ryzen 5 5500U +1%
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3867
Ryzen 5 5500U +31%
5047
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-1125G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
