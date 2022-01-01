Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1125G4 or Ryzen 5 5625U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5625U and 1125G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1422 vs 1166 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4
1161
Ryzen 5 5625U +18%
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4
5154
Ryzen 5 5625U +58%
8151
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4
2534
Ryzen 5 5625U +12%
2834
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4
9973
Ryzen 5 5625U +48%
14714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4
1166
Ryzen 5 5625U +23%
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4
3904
Ryzen 5 5625U +52%
5934
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1125G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Barcelo
Model number i3-1125G4 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-20x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 AMD Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 384 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 12 7
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1125G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U or Intel Core i3 1125G4?
