Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1422 vs 1166 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1161
Ryzen 5 5625U +18%
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5154
Ryzen 5 5625U +58%
8151
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2534
Ryzen 5 5625U +12%
2834
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9973
Ryzen 5 5625U +48%
14714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1166
Ryzen 5 5625U +23%
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3904
Ryzen 5 5625U +52%
5934
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Barcelo
|Model number
|i3-1125G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-20x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|12
|7
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
