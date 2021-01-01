Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1200 vs 786 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- More powerful Radeon Vega 10 integrated graphics: 1.664 vs 0.84 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
925
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3915
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +26%
2524
2008
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +25%
9204
7350
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +51%
1181
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +53%
4099
2686
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-1125G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-20x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Radeon Vega 10
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|640
|TMUs
|24
|40
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|10
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
