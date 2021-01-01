Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1125G4 or Ryzen 7 3700U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U

Intel Core i3 1125G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
Intel Core i3 1125G4
AMD Ryzen 7 3700U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700U and 1125G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1200 vs 786 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
  • More powerful Radeon Vega 10 integrated graphics: 1.664 vs 0.84 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +26%
2524
Ryzen 7 3700U
2008
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +25%
9204
Ryzen 7 3700U
7350
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +53%
4099
Ryzen 7 3700U
2686

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1125G4 and AMD Ryzen 7 3700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2020 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Zen+
Model number i3-1125G4 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon Vega 10

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-20x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 12-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon Vega 10
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 384 640
TMUs 24 40
ROPs 12 8
Execution Units 48 10
TGP 15 W 10 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1125G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 3700U +98%
1.664 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
2. Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs i3 1115G4
3. Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs i5 1035G1
4. Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
5. Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs Intel Core i5 11300H
6. AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Intel Core i7 10750H
7. AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Ryzen 5 4500U
8. AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Intel Core i7 10510U
9. AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Ryzen 7 4700U
10. AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Ryzen 5 4600U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700U or Intel Core i3 1125G4?
EnglishРусский