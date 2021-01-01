Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 25 vs 28 Watt
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1212
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9694
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2524
Ryzen 7 4800U +3%
2598
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9204
Ryzen 7 4800U +84%
16927
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +4%
1181
1137
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4099
Ryzen 7 4800U +49%
6108
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-1125G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-20x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
