Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Intel Core i3 1125G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
Intel Core i3 1125G4
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 1125G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 28 vs 54 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1411 vs 1200 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4
2524
Ryzen 7 5800H +23%
3108
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4
9204
Ryzen 7 5800H +135%
21652
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4
1181
Ryzen 7 5800H +18%
1393
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4
4099
Ryzen 7 5800H +80%
7360

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1125G4 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Zen 3
Model number i3-1125G4 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-20x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 384 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 12 8
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1125G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i3 1125G4?
