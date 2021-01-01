Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 with 4-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800HS – 28 vs 35 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1410 vs 1200 points
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2524
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1181
Ryzen 7 5800HS +19%
1407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4099
Ryzen 7 5800HS +74%
7126
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i3-1125G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-20x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1