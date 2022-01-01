Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1125G4 or Celeron N4020: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs Celeron N4020

Intel Core i3 1125G4
VS
Intel Celeron N4020
Intel Core i3 1125G4
Intel Celeron N4020

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4020 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4020 and 1125G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 2.5x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1163 vs 468 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
  • Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 6 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +115%
2528
Celeron N4020
1177
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +532%
9970
Celeron N4020
1578
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +150%
1171
Celeron N4020
468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +347%
3861
Celeron N4020
863
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1125G4 and Celeron N4020

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2020 November 4, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number i3-1125G4 N4020
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
Base Frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 9-20x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-28 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics 600
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 650 MHz
Shading Units 384 96
TMUs 24 12
ROPs 12 2
Execution Units 48 12
TGP 15 W 5 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1125G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Celeron N4020
0.14 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page Intel Celeron N4020 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 6
Extended instructions - SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4020 or Core i3 1125G4?
