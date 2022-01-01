Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs Celeron N4020
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4020 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 2.5x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1163 vs 468 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Newer - released 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
- Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 6 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
458
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
786
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +115%
2528
1177
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +532%
9970
1578
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +150%
1171
468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +347%
3861
863
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|i3-1125G4
|N4020
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|9-20x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|650 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|96
|TMUs
|24
|12
|ROPs
|12
|2
|Execution Units
|48
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|6
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.2
