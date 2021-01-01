Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1125G4 or Core i3 1005G1: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs i3 1005G1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1005G1 and 1125G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1100 vs 916 points
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +99%
10258
Core i3 1005G1
5163
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +126%
3867
Core i3 1005G1
1710

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1125G4 and i3 1005G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2020 August 1, 2019
Launch price - 281 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Ice Lake
Model number i3-1125G4 i3-1005G1
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier - 12x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1005G1 or i3 1125G4?
