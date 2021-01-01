Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs i3 1005G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1100 vs 916 points
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
934
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +13%
2551
2265
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +99%
10258
5163
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +20%
1088
909
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +126%
3867
1710
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i3-1125G4
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|-
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
