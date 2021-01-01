Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 28 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2304
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2593
Core i3 10100 +4%
2684
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +16%
10465
8988
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +1%
1110
1096
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +2%
3959
3875
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-1125G4
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
