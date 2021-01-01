Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1125G4 or Core i3 10100: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs i3 10100

Intel Core i3 1125G4
VS
Intel Core i3 10100
Intel Core i3 1125G4
Intel Core i3 10100

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100 and 1125G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 28 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +16%
10465
Core i3 10100
8988
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1125G4 and i3 10100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2020 May 1, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Comet Lake
Model number i3-1125G4 i3-10100
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier - 36x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-28 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 1035G7 vs Core i3 1125G4
2. Core i5 1135G7 vs Core i3 1125G4
3. Ryzen 5 3600 vs Core i3 10100
4. Ryzen 5 3600X vs Core i3 10100
5. Ryzen 3 3300X vs Core i3 10100
6. Ryzen 5 3400G vs Core i3 10100
7. Core i3 10300 vs Core i3 10100

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10100 or i3 1125G4?
EnglishРусский