Intel Core i3 1125G4 vs i3 10110U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 10110U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1100 vs 958 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
392
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
753
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +10%
2551
2321
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +154%
10258
4037
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +14%
1088
955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +97%
3867
1961
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-1125G4
|i3-10110U
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1