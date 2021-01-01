Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1125G4 or Core i3 1110G4: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4 with 4-cores against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1110G4 and 1125G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR4x-3733 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 1100 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1125G4 and i3 1110G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2020 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i3-1125G4 i3-1110G4
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 1.5-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier - 25x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 7-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-3733 LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1110G4 or i3 1125G4?
