We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2200G and 12100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Newer - released 3-years and 11-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 88% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1706 vs 906 points
  • Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 60 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +127%
8052
Ryzen 3 2200G
3554
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +72%
3532
Ryzen 3 2200G
2056
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +115%
14476
Ryzen 3 2200G
6727
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +105%
6314
Ryzen 3 2200G
3076
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100 and AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 February 12, 2018
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raven Ridge
Model number i3-12100 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 35x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 60 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 24 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 2200G
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100 official page AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

