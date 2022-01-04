Intel Core i3 12100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Newer - released 3-years and 11-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 88% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1706 vs 906 points
- Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 60 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +79%
1671
934
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +127%
8052
3554
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +72%
3532
2056
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +115%
14476
6727
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +89%
1698
899
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +105%
6314
3076
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|February 12, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raven Ridge
|Model number
|i3-12100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
