Intel Core i3 12100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 82% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 905 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 60 vs 65 Watt
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +77%
1688
954
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +145%
8134
3325
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +61%
3579
2228
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +104%
14691
7218
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +81%
1653
912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +115%
6391
2975
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|September 30, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Picasso
|Model number
|i3-12100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|8
