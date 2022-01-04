Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100 or Ryzen 3 5300G: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300G and 12100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 1389 points
  • Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5300G – 60 vs 65 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +31%
1688
Ryzen 3 5300G
1289
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +17%
3579
Ryzen 3 5300G
3057
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +11%
14691
Ryzen 3 5300G
13198
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +18%
1653
Ryzen 3 5300G
1397
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +21%
6391
Ryzen 3 5300G
5273
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i3-12100 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 40x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 60 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1700 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300G
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300G or Intel Core i3 12100?
