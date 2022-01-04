Intel Core i3 12100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300G VS Intel Core i3 12100 AMD Ryzen 3 5300G We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5300G and 12100 Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100 Newer - released 9-months later

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 1389 points

Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5300G – 60 vs 65 Watt

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G Unlocked multiplier

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 4, 2022 April 13, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Cezanne Model number i3-12100 - Socket LGA-1700 AM4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Radeon RX Vega 6 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 4.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 40x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Transistors - 10.7 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 60 W 45-65 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Radeon RX Vega 6 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1700 MHz Shading Units 192 384 TMUs 48 24 ROPs 24 8 Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i3 12100 0.35 TFLOPS Ryzen 3 5300G n/a Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s - ECC Support - No Misc Official site Intel Core i3 12100 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 24