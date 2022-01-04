Intel Core i3 12100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 1127 points
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G – 60 vs 65 Watt
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +45%
1688
1167
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +34%
8134
6050
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +39%
3579
2577
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +29%
14691
11379
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +46%
1653
1134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +41%
6391
4526
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-12100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1700 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
